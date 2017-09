Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How to richen up the whole range on cv carbs? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 137 How to richen up the whole range on cv carbs? I have my 98 zxi running really good across the whole throttle range but the plugs and the piston tops tell me the entire throttle range is running lean. I dropped my popoff pressure thinking that would richen the whole range but all that did was make it boggy at the lower range (up to 1/4 throttle) and it still reads lean.



So I have #50 pilots the stock high speed jets and the screw is ~1/2 turn out.



Help please. 1998 ZXI 1100 Red

