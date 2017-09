Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB - SXR 800 Ride Plate and Intake Grate #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Crystal Lake, IL Age 29 Posts 320 WTB - SXR 800 Ride Plate and Intake Grate Looking for a ride plate and intake grate for my 2007 SXR 800 shipped to Chicago IL.



Not sure on what type so not too picky, just need something for now. Do most of my riding in the waves on Lake Michigan. 2007 Kawasaki 800 SXR

Re: WTB - SXR 800 Ride Plate and Intake Grate

For wave riding you want a short ride plate to keep the nose up, so you don't pearl/submarine going down a wave front. The stock plate works, but a D-Cut is much better. You can use a coffee can to cut the stocker. I bought the Blowsion Kenny Lip Ripper D-Cut plate and love it. Makes the boat feel much shorter too.



I'm still trying to find the perfect Surf intake grate.



That being said I have TBM ride plate with the triangle windows. I hate it. It's fine if you race, but for freeride it ruins the fun of the ski. I'll sell it to your cheap $$



Wooka Wooka Wookay. Let's Fing Rage!

