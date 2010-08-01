pxctoday

  Today, 09:21 AM #1
    aggrovated
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,241

    Any of you considering rescue jetskiing in Florida?

    Any of you considering rescue jetskiing in Florida? or Have rescued people with your Jetski before?
    I don't recommend it. Jetskiing in turbulent waters is very uncertain and can easily cause you to be rescued or even worse...just sayin!
    After seeing countless rescues on jetskis in Houston, the idea is probably on some peoples minds.
    Brace yourselves Florida! Don't be a victim.
    Last edited by aggrovated; Today at 09:23 AM.
  Today, 09:35 AM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    894

    Re: Any of you considering rescue jetskiing in Florida?

    Got the 550 running so I can ride it down the street!
