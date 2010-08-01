|
Top Dog
Any of you considering rescue jetskiing in Florida?
or Have rescued people with your Jetski before?
I don't recommend it. Jetskiing in turbulent waters is very uncertain and can easily cause you to be rescued or even worse...just sayin!
After seeing countless rescues on jetskis in Houston, the idea is probably on some peoples minds.
Brace yourselves Florida! Don't be a victim.
resident guru
Re: Any of you considering rescue jetskiing in Florida?
Got the 550 running so I can ride it down the street!
