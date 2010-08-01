|
ZXI still hot on #1 cyl
When I first got it I had engine issues. I noticed the front cylinder was hotter than the other two. I later found the cylinder was scored (machine shop said it looked like debris got into the cylinder). I later found the carb was also full of junk. I took the engine out to rebuild the top end. There was no sign of any blockage in the cooling system.
Should I worry about it? I did find a couple of posts that indicate that it's normal.
I am only 1/2 way through the break in but it seems to be running great.
