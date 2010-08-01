Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ZXI still hot on #1 cyl #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 45 Posts 124 ZXI still hot on #1 cyl When I first got it I had engine issues. I noticed the front cylinder was hotter than the other two. I later found the cylinder was scored (machine shop said it looked like debris got into the cylinder). I later found the carb was also full of junk. I took the engine out to rebuild the top end. There was no sign of any blockage in the cooling system.





Should I worry about it? I did find a couple of posts that indicate that it's normal.



