Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RTR 62T/61X 2005 Superjet Engine W/Ebox, Factory Pipe And Aluminum Water Box #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 2,090 RTR 62T/61X 2005 Superjet Engine W/Ebox, Factory Pipe And Aluminum Water Box 2005 Superjet engine with 50 hours or less from the factory (not a rebuild) I did install new crank seals less than 10 hours ago. MSD Enhancer, Light weight fly wheel by Zero. Carbs just cleaned, b-pipe has not been boared. ADA head w/185 each cyilnder. Aluminum stock warer box, cyinders have never been ported, engine is tuned and ready to go. Not interested in splitting up the package atm as it is my back up. I've got used to my current set up and don't see myself running this again, it's the only reason for listing it. If your within 500 miles I will deliver. $3000



20170905_215307.jpg20170905_215552.jpg20170905_215658.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules