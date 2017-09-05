2005 Superjet engine with 50 hours or less from the factory (not a rebuild) I did install new crank seals less than 10 hours ago. MSD Enhancer, Light weight fly wheel by Zero. Carbs just cleaned, b-pipe has not been boared. ADA head w/185 each cyilnder. Aluminum stock warer box, cyinders have never been ported, engine is tuned and ready to go. Not interested in splitting up the package atm as it is my back up. I've got used to my current set up and don't see myself running this again, it's the only reason for listing it. If your within 500 miles I will deliver. $3000

