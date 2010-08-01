pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:58 PM
    GetRAD550sx
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Destin, Florida
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1

    What's Up! I got a question

    I'm in the market for new stand-ups. Right before labor day weekend, both my '91 Kawi 550SX's were stolen off my trailer.

    I love to get rad on the water: hop over stuff (more low end power desired), splash things(cut loose hull design), submarine (after market bilge pump). The old kawasakis were a blast. Small and light design, easy to work on and I became very familiar and comfortable with the stock layout. But under-powered. My wife is the opposite of me. Loves going top end fast, hard carving, no slip. She's a speed racer.

    I'd like a step up in power. I'm sure arguments can be made for both Kawasaki and Yamaha stand-ups. I'd like to hear them. How do the two compare: rideability, reliability, maintenance, price, needed upgrades?

    Thanks for any and all responses and welcoming me to the club.
  Today, 12:21 AM
    TMali
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,311

    Re: What's Up! I got a question

    Well.... how much would you like to spend?

    I wouldnt get any 650sx's. Not a fan of the way they handle or how under powered they really are.

    I would maybe hop into a pair of 750sx's or SN Superjets. You can set either of them up for low end power or top end speed. Your call
