Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What's Up! I got a question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Destin, Florida Age 28 Posts 1 What's Up! I got a question I'm in the market for new stand-ups. Right before labor day weekend, both my '91 Kawi 550SX's were stolen off my trailer.



I love to get rad on the water: hop over stuff (more low end power desired), splash things(cut loose hull design), submarine (after market bilge pump). The old kawasakis were a blast. Small and light design, easy to work on and I became very familiar and comfortable with the stock layout. But under-powered. My wife is the opposite of me. Loves going top end fast, hard carving, no slip. She's a speed racer.



I'd like a step up in power. I'm sure arguments can be made for both Kawasaki and Yamaha stand-ups. I'd like to hear them. How do the two compare: rideability, reliability, maintenance, price, needed upgrades?



Thanks for any and all responses and welcoming me to the club. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,311 Re: What's Up! I got a question Well.... how much would you like to spend?



I wouldnt get any 650sx's. Not a fan of the way they handle or how under powered they really are.



I would maybe hop into a pair of 750sx's or SN Superjets. You can set either of them up for low end power or top end speed. Your call Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules