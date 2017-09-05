Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out 1998 Kawasaki ZXI 1100 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2015 Location Miami Age 25 Posts 58 Parting out 1998 Kawasaki ZXI 1100 Traded this ski for some work. Previous owner said it had an electrical problem that they never fixed and it sat for some years. compression read: front 122psi middle 130 psi rear 135 with a dying battery . took the head off, and cylinders look great except for a 2-3cm long scratch in the front cylinder that catches your nail but just barley. You can still see factory cross hatching.





shortblock 750 obo





CV carbs , need to be completely rebuilt. intake mani/reeds and airbox 150 obo





ebox. untested 200 obo





pump w/ trim 200 obo









everything but the seat is available. PM with any questions or unlisted parts.





I didnt realize how bad the pics were until i uploaded them. will get some better pics tomorrow.





prices are plus shipping and PP fees

