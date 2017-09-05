Traded this ski for some work. Previous owner said it had an electrical problem that they never fixed and it sat for some years. compression read: front 122psi middle 130 psi rear 135 with a dying battery . took the head off, and cylinders look great except for a 2-3cm long scratch in the front cylinder that catches your nail but just barley. You can still see factory cross hatching.


shortblock 750 obo


CV carbs , need to be completely rebuilt. intake mani/reeds and airbox 150 obo


ebox. untested 200 obo


pump w/ trim 200 obo




everything but the seat is available. PM with any questions or unlisted parts.


I didnt realize how bad the pics were until i uploaded them. will get some better pics tomorrow.


prices are plus shipping and PP fees
20170905_175530.jpg20170905_180347.jpg20170905_180406.jpg20170905_180413.jpg20170905_180421.jpg20170905_180536.jpg