  Yesterday, 10:35 PM #1
    mackjust1
    mackjust1 is offline
    resident guru mackjust1's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    So Cal
    Posts
    1,095

    650SX Factory B pipe Sudco 42mm blue carb

    Carb setup $350
    Pipe $600
    MMF resonator $140

    SAM_1809.JPGSAM_1795.JPGSAM_1237.JPG
    Last edited by mackjust1; Yesterday at 10:37 PM.
  Yesterday, 11:18 PM #2
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    34
    Posts
    3,161

    Re: 650SX Factory B pipe Sudco 42mm blue carb

    600 for an early 650 factory pipe. can you verify with pics that the screws open to ask that much for a 20+ year old pipe?
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
  Yesterday, 11:34 PM #3
    mackjust1
    mackjust1 is offline
    resident guru mackjust1's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    So Cal
    Posts
    1,095

    Re: 650SX Factory B pipe Sudco 42mm blue carb

    Quote Originally Posted by fastgtfairlane View Post
    600 for an early 650 factory pipe. can you verify with pics that the screws open to ask that much for a 20+ year old pipe?
    That's right $600 plus actual shipping cost, water screws open/close fine, removed off a low hour ski used only on fresh water.

    xb1.jpg
  Yesterday, 11:56 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    I dream skis Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    646

    Re: 650SX Factory B pipe Sudco 42mm blue carb

    Without fail I get crucified any time I sell one of my factory B pipes on here that are problem free , screw turning , and unmolested , it will sell but get ready for some whining , pipe prices have soared this year especially on superjets
  Today, 12:39 AM #5
    freekstyle
    freekstyle is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,164

    Re: 650SX Factory B pipe Sudco 42mm blue carb

    Pipe will sell don't worry. It is worth it. One of my Factory 650 pipes came from Bionic! Didn't even try to haggle and it is still ripping in one of my X2's! Sorry to thread jack, but I want to thank all of Bionic's crucifiers for letting me get a sick pipe! $600 FPP is worth every penny!!!! FTW!

    Are the baffles in that MMF intact? Is that sick pink head for sale?
    Last edited by freekstyle; Today at 12:42 AM.
