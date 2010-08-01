|
|
-
650SX Factory B pipe Sudco 42mm blue carb
Carb setup $350
Pipe $600
MMF resonator $140
-
Re: 650SX Factory B pipe Sudco 42mm blue carb
600 for an early 650 factory pipe. can you verify with pics that the screws open to ask that much for a 20+ year old pipe?
-
Re: 650SX Factory B pipe Sudco 42mm blue carb
That's right $600 plus actual shipping cost, water screws open/close fine, removed off a low hour ski used only on fresh water.
Originally Posted by fastgtfairlane
600 for an early 650 factory pipe. can you verify with pics that the screws open to ask that much for a 20+ year old pipe?
-
Re: 650SX Factory B pipe Sudco 42mm blue carb
Without fail I get crucified any time I sell one of my factory B pipes on here that are problem free , screw turning , and unmolested , it will sell but get ready for some whining , pipe prices have soared this year especially on superjets
-
Re: 650SX Factory B pipe Sudco 42mm blue carb
Pipe will sell don't worry. It is worth it. One of my Factory 650 pipes came from Bionic! Didn't even try to haggle and it is still ripping in one of my X2's! Sorry to thread jack, but I want to thank all of Bionic's crucifiers for letting me get a sick pipe! $600 FPP is worth every penny!!!! FTW!
Are the baffles in that MMF intact? Is that sick pink head for sale?
-
Forum Rules