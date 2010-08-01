pxctoday

  Today, 06:26 PM
    Fenix169motox
    Fenix169motox is offline
    PWCToday Regular Fenix169motox's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    Northcoast
    Age
    29
    Posts
    88

    Msx 150 110 complete part out Ohio

    Long story short bought this ski as a runner for a project and it's not going to work.
    Parting out the entire ski. From engine to electrical to hull steering and seat.
    Parts are kinda dirty but no damage. I will not polish stuff to hide damage.
    Compression is 150/150 when tested
    Prices are closest offer to what you see on eBay minus shipping
    If you need something message me here or email Buurma at Gmail
    Located in north central Ohio. Will sell entire machine for 1500$KIMG3217.jpgKIMG3216.jpgreceived_1417838898265075.jpegKIMG3259.jpg
  Today, 07:27 PM
    Fenix169motox
    Fenix169motox is offline
    PWCToday Regular Fenix169motox's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    Northcoast
    Age
    29
    Posts
    88

    Re: Msx 150 110 complete part out Ohio

    Quick check on eBay for prices

    Complete motor $995
    Ecu no check engine light $200
    Ppu pedal position unit $100
    Jet pump with reverse bucket $300
    Seat no rips or stains $150
    Hull with title $500
    Drive shaft with bearing housing $125
    Intercooler msx150 350
