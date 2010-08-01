Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Msx 150 110 complete part out Ohio #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2008 Location Northcoast Age 29 Posts 88 Msx 150 110 complete part out Ohio Long story short bought this ski as a runner for a project and it's not going to work.

Parting out the entire ski. From engine to electrical to hull steering and seat.

Parts are kinda dirty but no damage. I will not polish stuff to hide damage.

Compression is 150/150 when tested

Prices are closest offer to what you see on eBay minus shipping

If you need something message me here or email Buurma at Gmail

Located in north central Ohio. Will sell entire machine for 1500$KIMG3217.jpgKIMG3216.jpgreceived_1417838898265075.jpegKIMG3259.jpg



Complete motor $995

Ecu no check engine light $200

Ppu pedal position unit $100

Jet pump with reverse bucket $300

Seat no rips or stains $150

Hull with title $500

Drive shaft with bearing housing $125

