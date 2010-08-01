|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Msx 150 110 complete part out Ohio
Long story short bought this ski as a runner for a project and it's not going to work.
Parting out the entire ski. From engine to electrical to hull steering and seat.
Parts are kinda dirty but no damage. I will not polish stuff to hide damage.
Compression is 150/150 when tested
Prices are closest offer to what you see on eBay minus shipping
If you need something message me here or email Buurma at Gmail
Located in north central Ohio. Will sell entire machine for 1500$KIMG3217.jpgKIMG3216.jpgreceived_1417838898265075.jpegKIMG3259.jpg
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Msx 150 110 complete part out Ohio
Quick check on eBay for prices
Complete motor $995
Ecu no check engine light $200
Ppu pedal position unit $100
Jet pump with reverse bucket $300
Seat no rips or stains $150
Hull with title $500
Drive shaft with bearing housing $125
Intercooler msx150 350
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules