Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Can a n00b get some feedback on a Jet-N-Cat B4 I buy? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location New Yawk Posts 1 Can a n00b get some feedback on a Jet-N-Cat B4 I buy? Greetings all!

I've been a member here about 3 months but mostly just absorbing information.



I have an opportunity to buy a 1990 Jet-N-Cat and need some feedback.



The few I've come across had the Yamaha 650 engine w/reverse

I've read here on the forum how some owners upgrade it to a 701 or 760 (with varying degrees of discussion as to what sense this makes)



The current owner claims via email:

"Engine is a Yamaha 500 2 stroke. {NO REVERSE} When I restored boat I bought engine that had come from fresh water. No hour meters so no way to tell how many hours. Starts easily, jet pump rebuilt. All power train is common with early waverunner 500cc. New gel coat new seat upholstery. Has new auto bilge pump. Goes 28 mph with me and I'm 250."



** In a phone call after the email, he says he used it about 3 months in saltwater



My questions are:

Is this Yamaha 500 garbage?

If/when the engine craps out, can I stick a 650 or 701 in it?

Can I add reverse to this model and how hard would any modifications be to the hull?

What do you think is a fair price?



Photos attached



Thanks in advance!

Jetncats are cool but with a 500cc engine I would keep looking.

