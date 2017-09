Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 sxi factory pipe with out water box #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2007 Location In the water Posts 520 750 sxi factory pipe with out water box My buddy just picked up a 750 sxi with the factory limited pipe that would usually run to the water box. Not the wrap around factory pipe that deletes the water box. Previous owner says it ran great with out the box. What are the isues we could see without using a water box? SeaDoo Hx

Kawi 750 sx

I'm running that same setup in a conversion ski. Runnig a mod down pipe and coffmans resonator. Its louder, no issues though.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



