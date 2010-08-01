|
Jesse Dirnberger Jettribe BEST OF THE WEST RND 5&6
After what was finally a great wet winter in Southern California the almost dried up Lake Elsinore was just filled to just below capacity. It made great track conditions for the jetski battles in round 5&6. The calmly mid 90 degree weather also helped to make annual summer time event great! After two great days of racing the points chase in many classes are too still too close for comfort.
Featured riders from Ski Amateur Mod class:
Jesse Dirnberger (KAWASAKI SX-R 1500)
Once again a big Thank You to Jesse Dirnberger for taking the time to speak with us. Congratulations the winners and podium finishers from Rounds 5 & 6! A big Thank You to all the Sponsors & Staff who made it a nearly flawless race weekend!
For all updates and information, please visit www.rpmracingent.com or call (310) 318-4012 Email: rpmracingent@yahoo.com
Overall Results Round # 5 Lake Elsinore Open of Water X
Overall Results Round # 6 Lake Elsinore Open of Water X
Overall Series Results after 6 Rounds
https://youtu.be/2yCmWYZiL38
