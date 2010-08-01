Thread: Project Outcast

pxctoday

    Project Outcast

    I have been waiting to start this thread for some time. A significant amount of time was spent gathering parts. But here goes. Enjoy the journey. Project Outcast started before the paint dried on my surf machine thread. In a never ending search for power, a idea took shape. The idea that you can make big power in a surf ski on a budget. So in the ski I bought a 98 GSXL in pieces. I spent a couple months building the 951 it came with into a fire-breathing monster of a motor. Then put it back into the Gsxl for break in and tuning. Everything used in the entire build short of the impeller pistons and crank will be used (Outcast) parts. This is definitely a build and not a assembly.
    Outline of the build,
    SEADOO 951 and drive chain into a SN SJ.

    The motor:
    SEADOO 951 bored to 1017
    Wossner pistons
    OEM crank rebuilt
    Ada head
    97.5 White pipe or Coffman xp
    Miller 10mm Reed spacers
    Cut down OEM intakes
    Rinaldi reeds
    OEM carbs with accelerator pumps removed
    Custom FA
    Lightened PTO coupler

    The Hull
    1990 Yamaha SN SJ

    Building a new pump tunnel and larger pump intake in a simple (repeatable) manner. So others can follow the same path to insane power town. I will be making it picture heavy to that end. The Nose will be rockered at some point just not sure when. I am one of those guys that likes the look of the stock SN. Pictures of progress so far up tonight.
