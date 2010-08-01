Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Project Outcast #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 51 Posts 722 Project Outcast I have been waiting to start this thread for some time. A significant amount of time was spent gathering parts. But here goes. Enjoy the journey. Project Outcast started before the paint dried on my surf machine thread. In a never ending search for power, a idea took shape. The idea that you can make big power in a surf ski on a budget. So in the ski I bought a 98 GSXL in pieces. I spent a couple months building the 951 it came with into a fire-breathing monster of a motor. Then put it back into the Gsxl for break in and tuning. Everything used in the entire build short of the impeller pistons and crank will be used (Outcast) parts. This is definitely a build and not a assembly. Last edited by Hydro-Mike; Today at 02:04 PM . #2 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 51 Posts 722 Re: Project Outcast Outline of the build,

SEADOO 951 and drive chain into a SN SJ.



The motor:

SEADOO 951 bored to 1017

Wossner pistons

OEM crank rebuilt

Ada head

97.5 White pipe or Coffman xp

Miller 10mm Reed spacers

Cut down OEM intakes

Rinaldi reeds

OEM carbs with accelerator pumps removed

Custom FA

Lightened PTO coupler



The Hull

1990 Yamaha SN SJ



Building a new pump tunnel and larger pump intake in a simple (repeatable) manner. So others can follow the same path to insane power town. I will be making it picture heavy to that end. The Nose will be rockered at some point just not sure when. I am one of those guys that likes the look of the stock SN.

