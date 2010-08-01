Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I guess you can call me a "Noob" #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location MI Posts 1 I guess you can call me a "Noob" I come from the Great Lakes State, and have been working on various motors, and carbs, since I could understand what needed to be done. With the combined knowledge, and riding years of my father, it's well over 20. I recently rebuilt the top end of my 1997 Seadoo GTX. I will sometimes ride my brothers '95 SPX or a '94 SPI.



If if you have questions about my rebuild, please ask! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules