I come from the Great Lakes State, and have been working on various motors, and carbs, since I could understand what needed to be done. With the combined knowledge, and riding years of my father, it's well over 20. I recently rebuilt the top end of my 1997 Seadoo GTX. I will sometimes ride my brothers '95 SPX or a '94 SPI.

If if you have questions about my rebuild, please ask!