|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
I guess you can call me a "Noob"
I come from the Great Lakes State, and have been working on various motors, and carbs, since I could understand what needed to be done. With the combined knowledge, and riding years of my father, it's well over 20. I recently rebuilt the top end of my 1997 Seadoo GTX. I will sometimes ride my brothers '95 SPX or a '94 SPI.
If if you have questions about my rebuild, please ask!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules