Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Standard Skat 12/20 for 750/800 pumps #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,607 Standard Skat 12/20 for 750/800 pumps Selling a standard Skat 12/20 for 750/800 pumps. Can also be cut for a 650 pump if you send to Impros. Impeller is in nice shape. Edges are good, no dings. A little oxidation on the surface finish, only effects appearance. $120 shipped to US.



4kTFjORbRYGIBGIMM8xIQhRXUhzBOJ2t7gnSHOr8jfQpX92IB?viewBox=1267%u00252C950.jpeg



UTvtrZlytBQfuN-fh8JJx8MdMxJZ8miRVsS2_rJN6XspX92IB?viewBox=1267%u00252C950.jpeg



yy0Ynz6wXJsFVvKkJvLCUi67tBLX8RONKD9CE9uMWkQpX92IB?viewBox=1267%u00252C950.jpeg -95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

-90 TS650 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules