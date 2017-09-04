Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 Kawasaki 750 ZXI questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Texas Age 25 Posts 1 96 Kawasaki 750 ZXI questions Hello folks, picked up some jetskis on the cheap, mostly buying them just for the double trailer. 1 96 750 ZXI and 1 96 750 SS. The ZXI had been worked on before by the looks of the engine bay, however after taking it out on the water to test it out, a couple questions came up. Mostly just wanting to get this functioning for the little ones, we have 2 other skis (Seadoos) that are newer.



1. None of the gauges work, and the trim switch doesn't function. After looking closely, it looks like the P/O cut these wires heading towards the gauges. Can anyone take a picture of their set up so I could rewire them, or have a wiring diagram handy? Mostly wanting the gas gauge and speedometer to work.



20170904_141346.jpg



2. Jetski rides like the trim setting is all the way down, and unless the water is like glass, tends to just hop around. Where is the trim setting box located, I read that it's possible to manually adjust this. Can someone explain more ? I know the trims on these were troublesome and failed due to water damage, so I'm not looking to salvage it, just adjust it to make the ski ride better.



3. Both the ZXI and SS have had the oil pump removed and a block off kit added. P/O is running 40-1 premix, that sound correct?



Thanks for the help! Last edited by ATLAS64; Today at 11:03 AM . #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,607 Re: 96 Kawasaki 750 ZXI questions 40:1 is correct. PM me your email and I can send you the wiring diagrams for both skis. -95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion

