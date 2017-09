Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 300sx starving for fuel or flooding #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Zimmerman, MN Posts 4 300sx starving for fuel or flooding I have an 89 300sx with a fresh rebuild, starts great, runs great for a few minutes then Boggs down but will idle fine. It's almost like it's not getting gas or it's fouling the plug. Any suggestions are appreciated? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules