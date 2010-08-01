I acquired SLTX w/low hours: 34. Still has the defective fuel lines, however it's from AZ. They might not put ethanol in their gas. I'm in CA, so I'll b swapping those out asap. Replaced the fuel sender float, otherwise all stock. Carbs look crazy clean, even with the original fuel lines!!!
what do I have to replace re: fuel lines. Size & length? Store recommendation?

Im not a fan of the thumb throttle at all. It's terrible. Billet finger throttle? If so, what all is needed for that swap?

Oil? Loads of conflicting reports. I don't want crap but o don't want to break the bank. Penzoil has two Marine, both 2 stroke. Pennzoil Marine Premium Plus Outboard 2 Cycle Motor Oil
or XLF
which one?

It can stall at no wake zone speed. Does t seem to like that at all. Hopefully related to the lines. Ideas?

Multi-Function display works, though faded/weak numbers. Speed count is intermittent