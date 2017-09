Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help pls #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location US Age 27 Posts 1 Help pls Hey guys I have a 2005 Sea Doo GTI RFI. The craft will spin over for several seconds then fire up slowly. But it will not idle for more than a couple of seconds before it dies again. Once it does fire up I can feather the throttle sometimes and it will pick up and run strong with no problems. What could be the problem.



