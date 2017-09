Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2guy? Low Down / Shaved X-2 dash #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2004 Location Nevada City, CA Age 41 Posts 2,893 X2guy? Low Down / Shaved X-2 dash New, never mounted, although the paint is scratched up in a few areas form banging around the garage for a few years. Otherwise great condition, no cracks. Not sure of the manufacturer, but I think it might have been X2guy selling these at one time? Nice sturdy fiberglass construction.



Shave your hood, and this is the perfect compliment to make your ski look FINISHED! Don't be one of those knuckleheads out there running no dash at all with a cut down hood!



Asking $150 shipped. Attached Images IMG_3270 (002).JPG (709.3 KB, 6 views)

IMG_3270 (002).JPG (709.3 KB, 6 views) IMG_3271 (002).JPG (836.3 KB, 6 views)

IMG_3272 (002).JPG (816.0 KB, 6 views)

