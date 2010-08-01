Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 and sxi pro items #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 37 Posts 67 X2 and sxi pro items Taking offers



650x2:

Old school KV (dyna) total loss w/ rad flywheel

Sbn44 on jetsport manifold with angled reed spacers



650sx:

Bought a extended fined pjs from gordy on ebay, but needed a x2 plate, i wasnt paying attention. Its in perfect new condition. Paid 75, couldnt use, so anything back is better than nothing.



750sxi pro:

I just purchased this Friday, thought i could work around my mechanical ankle's limited mobility, but here we are... Im keeping the newmiller 750 and electrical, but everything else is for sale. Has deep scoop, extended plate, swirl prop (I will have to ID it), AC -2 superjet pole, FPP exhaust. Hull is 98 sxi pro, titled as a 94sx due to some prior life title issue. Has the correct redish glass and no pre molded mount tabs, its just been painted white in engine compartment. Easily verifiable. Ideally id like to sell it complete minus engine and electrical, but open to all offers . Pics later, my phone and the pic upload function dont like each other. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules