Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 94 wave raider 700s weird fuel problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Munford Age 34 Posts 45 94 wave raider 700s weird fuel problem I have a problem that I can't figure out !! For nothing on this wave raider it acts like a Atv that the needle valve in float is bad ! If you turn the low jet screw all the way shut and the high speed all the way closed it runs its best ! Runs great once you clear it out ! Until you let it idle !! I'm just curious if it could be a return restriction where fuel goes back to tank !! Just an idea . I just want this thing done so I can send it home ! I have just never seen one do this before .. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,568 Re: 94 wave raider 700s weird fuel problem Sounds like you hit it on the head.......bad needle valve. Im betting the rubber on the end is completely deteriorated. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Munford Age 34 Posts 45 Re: 94 wave raider 700s weird fuel problem Sorry I meant to be more descriptive and what all I've done with the ski ! I replaced both New York and see in both carburetors and also replaced the diaphragm in both !it's very strange because the first problem that the ski hat was it wasn't firing and I ended up replacing the stater and cdi box and anyway I was running like it is now and that was the first thing I thought was the needle and seat was bad once I took the carburetor apart I found the rubber diaphragm's were so old so I replaced them ! Funny thing is it runs so good if you keep the throttle open on it but soon as you let it idle for a while for a few seconds and hit the gas again it loads up terrible you can also tell because it will smoke like crazy ! I don't know a whole lot or as much as I thought I did about these carburetors but one shouldn't be able to run with the fuel or will the low and high idle screw is closed all the way oh sorry I'm using this talk to text on a phone so if it all seems like a run-on sentence or miss spelled that's Why #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Munford Age 34 Posts 45 Re: 94 wave raider 700s weird fuel problem One important detail also is the ski was one that someone had taken all into pieces trying to fix at one point I'm just wondering if someone could have put the wrong Jets in the carburetor or something like that I've never ever change the Jets in one of these carburetors like this so I wouldn't know but I was wondering if something like that could cause this issue Or I hope it's not because I put those cheap Chinese ignition components in it #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,568 Re: 94 wave raider 700s weird fuel problem Did you adjust the needle arm? It could possibly be holding the needle off the seat. Also did you test popoff? This will show if needle and seat are sealed properly. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Supra01 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules