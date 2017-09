Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Waveblaster Riva exhaust system B1 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2007 Location Great North West Posts 105 Waveblaster Riva exhaust system B1 Riva exhaust system for wave blaster 1. This pipe was bought brand new in 94. this is coming off a running, freshwater one-owner woman owned wave blaster. The pipe is in perfect condition. I will pull and ship the pipe when it sells. $375 shipped Attached Images IMG_0050.JPG (2.28 MB, 8 views)

IMG_0050.JPG (2.28 MB, 8 views) IMG_0052.JPG (1.83 MB, 8 views)

IMG_0052.JPG (1.83 MB, 8 views) IMG_0053.JPG (4.57 MB, 7 views)

IMG_0053.JPG (4.57 MB, 7 views) IMG_0049.JPG (2.25 MB, 6 views) Last edited by MileHighJSC; Yesterday at 10:10 PM . Reason: I can't spell #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Brentwood Ca Age 44 Posts 110 Re: Waveblaster Riva exhaust system B1 Interested





PM'd 90 440

94 Blaster

96 Blaster

96 Blaster II



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) SnackBar Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules