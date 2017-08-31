Here I have for sale any and all parts off of a 1995 Yamaha Wave raider 1100t. All parts are in good running order. Many new aftermarket parts as well. I can provide better pictures upon request. All prices include shipping. I am taking offers as well. I am located in South NJ
Worx Sponsons: $130
Protec Ride plate and intake grate: $150
Solace 12\18 concord impeller: $100
Brand new upholstered seat: $120
Mikuni 38 carbs (3) with fuel pump: $200
Oem Exhaust: $100
Pump Assembly: $200
clymer book: $20
Head: $60
Mint condition 2006 load right trailer: $800