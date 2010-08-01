Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 sea doo 717 engine stops #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Dudley,ma Posts 5 1997 sea doo 717 engine stops I have a 1997 speedster with dual 717 rotax motors. one engine runs fine the other has a tough time starting, I do get it going after a long time it runs for a while and then dies out and went start again for a long time. it runs for about 20 mins before cutting out. I had it running almost wide open and thenthe engine cut out. I lost spark on this engine recently and replaced the coil and then it started to have this problem. before fixing the coil the plugs always looked fouled and now with the new coil it is firing normal with a nice looking plug. not sure what is going on I am figuring somekind of short somewhere but my electrical skill is low. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

