  Today, 04:42 PM #1
    seadoobutch787
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    44
    Posts
    2,496

    Conversion build # 2

    So I have the itch to build another conversion ski. I know it's going to be a little harder and more $$ for parts this time around, since this kit is popular. Here is a sample of the color option I like. I can't decide which color to go with?Beryllium-1000(1).jpgHoly%20Guacamole%20Pearl.jpgKGC-Lemon-Drop-Over-White-600px.jpgTangerine(3).jpgZombie-Green-6-15-17-1000.jpgLambo%20Orange.jpg

    I like Holy Guac and Zombie green
    Last edited by seadoobutch787; Today at 04:43 PM.
    1997 Seadoo SPX---limited mod
    1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser
    1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...750+conversion
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxd...TcG7qp45xTX9xV
  Today, 04:46 PM #2
    Re: Conversion build # 2

    A couple more, lol
    Attached Images Attached Images
