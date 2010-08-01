pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 04:27 PM #1
    SD1976
    SD1976 is offline
    PWCToday Guru SD1976's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Pensacola FL
    Posts
    353

    yamaha 62t single intake manifold

    Looking for a Yamaha 62t single intake manifold
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:33 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    I dream skis Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    641

    Re: yamaha 62t single intake manifold

    Adaptor with 650 kawi 44 manifold , riva made a lot of plates , I have both in great shape
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:41 PM #3
    SD1976
    SD1976 is offline
    PWCToday Guru SD1976's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Pensacola FL
    Posts
    353

    Re: yamaha 62t single intake manifold

    How much for the plate? I've got 650 Kawi intakes I'm new to these Yami's I just don't now them! I'm a Kawi man!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:47 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    I dream skis Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    641

    Re: yamaha 62t single intake manifold

    115$ shipped
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:52 PM #5
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    I dream skis Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    641

    Re: yamaha 62t single intake manifold

    Putting in a raider engine in a square nose ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 