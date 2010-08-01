Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: yamaha 62t single intake manifold #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location Pensacola FL Posts 353 yamaha 62t single intake manifold Looking for a Yamaha 62t single intake manifold #2 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 641 Re: yamaha 62t single intake manifold Adaptor with 650 kawi 44 manifold , riva made a lot of plates , I have both in great shape #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location Pensacola FL Posts 353 Re: yamaha 62t single intake manifold How much for the plate? I've got 650 Kawi intakes I'm new to these Yami's I just don't now them! I'm a Kawi man! #4 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 641 Re: yamaha 62t single intake manifold 115$ shipped #5 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 641 Re: yamaha 62t single intake manifold Putting in a raider engine in a square nose ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules