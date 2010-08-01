|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
yamaha 62t single intake manifold
Looking for a Yamaha 62t single intake manifold
-
I dream skis
Re: yamaha 62t single intake manifold
Adaptor with 650 kawi 44 manifold , riva made a lot of plates , I have both in great shape
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: yamaha 62t single intake manifold
How much for the plate? I've got 650 Kawi intakes I'm new to these Yami's I just don't now them! I'm a Kawi man!
-
I dream skis
Re: yamaha 62t single intake manifold
-
I dream skis
Re: yamaha 62t single intake manifold
Putting in a raider engine in a square nose ?
