Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx with Westcoast pipe cooling questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2011 Location Paso Robles Ca Age 44 Posts 36 650sx with Westcoast pipe cooling questions Need some help guys. Changed stock exhaust for a Westcoast. Changed to diverter manifold and changed all water lines during the process as well. Need to know which pic is correct. Have been told that the lines in pic one were correct, but when I took it to the lake it did not have much water coming out of the pisser while riding. It seemed to be running pretty warm at lower speeds. Water box was loading up at idle speeds as well. I installed a Jet Works restrictor before the stinger hoping this will increase the water flow thru the head and pipe and not lose so much into the water box, but want to know which way these lines are supposed to be before I take it out and try again. Any input is appreciated. Attached Images IMG_2321.JPG (2.09 MB, 4 views)

IMG_2321.JPG (2.09 MB, 4 views) IMG_2390.JPG (2.38 MB, 5 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules