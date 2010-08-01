pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 03:43 PM #1
    Retroseadoo
    Retroseadoo is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Retroseadoo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Paso Robles Ca
    Age
    44
    Posts
    36

    650sx with Westcoast pipe cooling questions

    Need some help guys. Changed stock exhaust for a Westcoast. Changed to diverter manifold and changed all water lines during the process as well. Need to know which pic is correct. Have been told that the lines in pic one were correct, but when I took it to the lake it did not have much water coming out of the pisser while riding. It seemed to be running pretty warm at lower speeds. Water box was loading up at idle speeds as well. I installed a Jet Works restrictor before the stinger hoping this will increase the water flow thru the head and pipe and not lose so much into the water box, but want to know which way these lines are supposed to be before I take it out and try again. Any input is appreciated.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 