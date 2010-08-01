Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help identify Ocen Pro head #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2005 Location CAN Posts 688 Help identify Ocen Pro head Hi guys.



i recently picked up a couple heads, including this Ocean Pro piece.



i initially thought it was a 440 head but thinking this is a high compression 550 head.



domes measure 75mm.



i do have a bored 440 cylinder measuring 72mm.



thoughts? Attached Images IMG_2596.JPG (1,019.8 KB, 2 views)

IMG_2596.JPG (1,019.8 KB, 2 views) IMG_2597.JPG (1.19 MB, 2 views)

IMG_2597.JPG (1.19 MB, 2 views) IMG_2598.JPG (1,009.8 KB, 2 views)

IMG_2598.JPG (1,009.8 KB, 2 views) IMG_2599.JPG (1,000.0 KB, 2 views)

IMG_2599.JPG (1,000.0 KB, 2 views) IMG_2600.JPG (987.1 KB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Rideallseasons Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules