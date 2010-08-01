pxctoday

  Today, 02:39 PM
    Merk
    Merk is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Location
    CAN
    Posts
    688

    Help identify Ocen Pro head

    Hi guys.

    i recently picked up a couple heads, including this Ocean Pro piece.

    i initially thought it was a 440 head but thinking this is a high compression 550 head.

    domes measure 75mm.

    i do have a bored 440 cylinder measuring 72mm.

    thoughts?
