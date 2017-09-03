pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:38 PM #1
    kcr357
    Wtf engine is this? Jetski kinetics....

    Someone is selling his brothers junk ski collection, and i found this-iirc it said jetski kinetics on the front stator housing, has a psi head, and coofmans waterbox. Forget what kind of pipe. It turns over but thats all i know. Any value in it?
    20170903_114915.jpg
    20170903_115327.jpg
    20170903_115333.jpg
    20170903_114915.jpg
  2. Today, 01:58 PM #2
    kcr357
    Re: Wtf engine is this? Jetski kinetics....

    Pics suck, sorry.
  3. Today, 02:01 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Wtf engine is this? Jetski kinetics....

    Looks like a yellow 580
  4. Today, 02:07 PM #4
    kcr357
    Re: Wtf engine is this? Jetski kinetics....

    Might be, not sure Ive even seen a complete 580 before. I thought it was some kind of transplant from a jetboat or some other weird shlt.
    The aftermarket stuff threw me off, never thought anyone would bother putting a 587 in a 2002 GTI, then mod it.
    probably not worth much, huh?
  5. Today, 02:13 PM #5
    Myself
    Re: Wtf engine is this? Jetski kinetics....

    Old yellow 580 that was probably in an old hull. Somebody blew up the gti then came across this setup and swapped it in. That would be some cool parts for an old school build. I have a hull here that would be perfect.
