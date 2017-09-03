Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Wtf engine is this? Jetski kinetics.... #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,895 Wtf engine is this? Jetski kinetics.... Someone is selling his brothers junk ski collection, and i found this-iirc it said jetski kinetics on the front stator housing, has a psi head, and coofmans waterbox. Forget what kind of pipe. It turns over but thats all i know. Any value in it?

20170903_114915.jpg

20170903_115327.jpg

20170903_115333.jpg

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,694 Re: Wtf engine is this? Jetski kinetics.... Looks like a yellow 580 #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,895 Re: Wtf engine is this? Jetski kinetics.... Might be, not sure Ive even seen a complete 580 before. I thought it was some kind of transplant from a jetboat or some other weird shlt.

The aftermarket stuff threw me off, never thought anyone would bother putting a 587 in a 2002 GTI, then mod it.

