Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out 3 Kawasaki 750 SS skis - kansas #1 resident guru Join Date Jul 2002 Location Lawrence, Kansas Age 43 Posts 983 Parting out 3 Kawasaki 750 SS skis - kansas None of the motors are good. I have two solas impellers, both in good shape, one stocker, 3 pumps, ride plates, intake grates, electrical boxes, trim parts, cables, etc, you name it. Engine parts are available as well, but since I bought these non running, I can't verify if the electrical components work. Previous owner has owned them since new. I believe the only aftermarket parts are the two impellers.



One is a 97, other two are 95s.



Pics available upon request. I'm out boating and skiing all weekend, but will check in periodically and will reply ASAP. Thanks!



I'm in Lawrence, KS, so shipping is from 66049. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Lassiter32 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules