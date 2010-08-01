pxctoday

  Today, 10:53 AM #1
    Kershawman
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    83

    Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS?

    I am fixing up a 1990 Kawasaki TS. I am considering removal of the inline rubber priming bulb (the old one is hard as a rock). I would like to know if anyone has done this before. I seems to me that it should not be a problem, but I just wanted to get the benefit of someone else's experience before I do it. Thanks.
  Today, 01:18 PM #2
    hooka-2
    Top Dog hooka-2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    sebring florida
    Posts
    1,818

    Re: Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS?

    Should be fine. I'm not all that familiar with the TSs but none of the other Kawasaki skis I have owned (more than 20) never had one. I'm sure its the same engine and carb that is in the X2 and the sx and they don't come with one. My bet is someone put it on other than the factory
    90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1
  Today, 01:32 PM #3
    jhchgross
    I dream skis jhchgross's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Clovis Ca.
    Age
    46
    Posts
    762

    Re: Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS?

    Yes it's fine but you will be without a primer so I suggest getting another for faster cold starts


    1989 X2 1.5 chop, custom waterbox, custom made steering, 44SBN,westcoast exhaust, bored exhaust manifold, 15.5° skat, custom freestyle cone, JSS plug wire upgrade, #zero lightened flywheel, reed stuffers, Steer Clear steering mod
    1986 X215° skat, milled head, 38 keihin, turfed everything, custom stainless fuel pickup, JSS plug wire upgrade, Formerly NEMO painted ski. custom chopped hood.
    1987 650sx 38 keihin, stock exhaust mod, all factory rubber removed, turf applied, Literal barn find
  Today, 01:41 PM #4
    Kershawman
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    83

    Re: Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS?

    Thanks for the reply. The primer bulb is a factory part, but I am thinking the same things you are regarding the removal.
  Today, 01:43 PM #5
    jhchgross
    I dream skis jhchgross's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Clovis Ca.
    Age
    46
    Posts
    762

    Re: Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS?

    Get another factory one it will last 20 years. I have a few aftermarket ones and they only last a couple of years at best


    1989 X2 1.5 chop, custom waterbox, custom made steering, 44SBN,westcoast exhaust, bored exhaust manifold, 15.5° skat, custom freestyle cone, JSS plug wire upgrade, #zero lightened flywheel, reed stuffers, Steer Clear steering mod
    1986 X215° skat, milled head, 38 keihin, turfed everything, custom stainless fuel pickup, JSS plug wire upgrade, Formerly NEMO painted ski. custom chopped hood.
    1987 650sx 38 keihin, stock exhaust mod, all factory rubber removed, turf applied, Literal barn find
  Today, 02:18 PM #6
    Myself
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,563

    Re: Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS?

    I always yank em and put nothing back. With a clean and properly tuned fuel system it will start back up even after a winter within about 30 seconds of cranking. Full choke, barely crack the throttle, and crank til it starts.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Today, 02:20 PM #7
    jhchgross
    I dream skis jhchgross's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Clovis Ca.
    Age
    46
    Posts
    762

    Re: Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS?

    I agree that is the case if you still use a choke


    1989 X2 1.5 chop, custom waterbox, custom made steering, 44SBN,westcoast exhaust, bored exhaust manifold, 15.5° skat, custom freestyle cone, JSS plug wire upgrade, #zero lightened flywheel, reed stuffers, Steer Clear steering mod
    1986 X215° skat, milled head, 38 keihin, turfed everything, custom stainless fuel pickup, JSS plug wire upgrade, Formerly NEMO painted ski. custom chopped hood.
    1987 650sx 38 keihin, stock exhaust mod, all factory rubber removed, turf applied, Literal barn find
