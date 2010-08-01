|
Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS?
I am fixing up a 1990 Kawasaki TS. I am considering removal of the inline rubber priming bulb (the old one is hard as a rock). I would like to know if anyone has done this before. I seems to me that it should not be a problem, but I just wanted to get the benefit of someone else's experience before I do it. Thanks.
Re: Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS?
Should be fine. I'm not all that familiar with the TSs but none of the other Kawasaki skis I have owned (more than 20) never had one. I'm sure its the same engine and carb that is in the X2 and the sx and they don't come with one. My bet is someone put it on other than the factory
I dream skis
Re: Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS?
Yes it's fine but you will be without a primer so I suggest getting another for faster cold starts
Re: Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS?
Thanks for the reply. The primer bulb is a factory part, but I am thinking the same things you are regarding the removal.
Re: Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS?
Get another factory one it will last 20 years. I have a few aftermarket ones and they only last a couple of years at best
Re: Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS?
I always yank em and put nothing back. With a clean and properly tuned fuel system it will start back up even after a winter within about 30 seconds of cranking. Full choke, barely crack the throttle, and crank til it starts.
Re: Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS?
I agree that is the case if you still use a choke
