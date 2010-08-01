Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 83 Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS? I am fixing up a 1990 Kawasaki TS. I am considering removal of the inline rubber priming bulb (the old one is hard as a rock). I would like to know if anyone has done this before. I seems to me that it should not be a problem, but I just wanted to get the benefit of someone else's experience before I do it. Thanks. #2 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,818 Re: Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS? Should be fine. I'm not all that familiar with the TSs but none of the other Kawasaki skis I have owned (more than 20) never had one. I'm sure its the same engine and carb that is in the X2 and the sx and they don't come with one. My bet is someone put it on other than the factory 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 #3 I dream skis Join Date May 2009 Location Clovis Ca. Age 46 Posts 762 Re: Can I Permanently Remove the Inline Primer Bulb on a TS? Yes it's fine but you will be without a primer so I suggest getting another for faster cold starts





1989 X2 1.5 chop, custom waterbox, custom made steering, 44SBN,westcoast exhaust, bored exhaust manifold, 15.5° skat, custom freestyle cone, JSS plug wire upgrade, #zero lightened flywheel, reed stuffers, Steer Clear steering mod

1986 X2 15° skat, milled head, 38 keihin, turfed everything, custom stainless fuel pickup, JSS plug wire upgrade, Formerly NEMO painted ski. custom chopped hood .

Thanks for the reply. The primer bulb is a factory part, but I am thinking the same things you are regarding the removal.

Get another factory one it will last 20 years. I have a few aftermarket ones and they only last a couple of years at best





1989 X2 1.5 chop, custom waterbox, custom made steering, 44SBN,westcoast exhaust, bored exhaust manifold, 15.5° skat, custom freestyle cone, JSS plug wire upgrade, #zero lightened flywheel, reed stuffers, Steer Clear steering mod

1986 X2 15° skat, milled head, 38 keihin, turfed everything, custom stainless fuel pickup, JSS plug wire upgrade, Formerly NEMO painted ski. custom chopped hood .

I always yank em and put nothing back. With a clean and properly tuned fuel system it will start back up even after a winter within about 30 seconds of cranking. Full choke, barely crack the throttle, and crank til it starts.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

I agree that is the case if you still use a choke





1989 X2 1.5 chop, custom waterbox, custom made steering, 44SBN,westcoast exhaust, bored exhaust manifold, 15.5° skat, custom freestyle cone, JSS plug wire upgrade, #zero lightened flywheel, reed stuffers, Steer Clear steering mod

1986 X2 15° skat, milled head, 38 keihin, turfed everything, custom stainless fuel pickup, JSS plug wire upgrade, Formerly NEMO painted ski. custom chopped hood .

