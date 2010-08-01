pxctoday

  Today, 10:04 AM #1
    critracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Kalamazoo, Michigan
    Posts
    105

    Low speed circuit plugged

    One of my mikuni 44mm low speed circuit is plugged. Pulled the low speed jet and low speed adj screw. Blew carb cleaner and also compressed air and still cannot get it to open up. Spray carb cleaner in the adj screw hole and it does not flow thru. Any suggestions?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:09 AM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,558

    Re: Low speed circuit plugged

    What does the end of the adjuster look like? Maybe its broken off.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:14 AM #3
    Dan87951
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    Lansing, MI
    Age
    36
    Posts
    460

    Re: Low speed circuit plugged

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    What does the end of the adjuster look like? Maybe its broken off.
    That's what I was thinking. If that isn't it, you might need to soak it in Chem-Dip. This stuff does an excellent job of cleaning carburetors.
    04' Shorelander Double Trailer
    98' Sea Doo SPX Mint
    96' Sea Doo HX Mint
    95' Sea Doo XP800 Mint
    95' Sea Doo XP800 - Rescue project (almost done)
    99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)
    97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Another rescue project (see videos below)
    My Jet Ski videos below.
    https://www.youtube.com/playlist?lis...wmp0jqpvLFpgmZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
