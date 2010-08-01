|
Low speed circuit plugged
One of my mikuni 44mm low speed circuit is plugged. Pulled the low speed jet and low speed adj screw. Blew carb cleaner and also compressed air and still cannot get it to open up. Spray carb cleaner in the adj screw hole and it does not flow thru. Any suggestions?
Re: Low speed circuit plugged
What does the end of the adjuster look like? Maybe its broken off.
Re: Low speed circuit plugged
That's what I was thinking. If that isn't it, you might need to soak it in Chem-Dip. This stuff does an excellent job of cleaning carburetors.
