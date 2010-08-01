|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
WTB: Yamaha 650LX Exhaust System
Looking for a complete yami 650LX exhaust system for this ski:
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=473758
Has to be the 650LX system with the water inlet in the center of the manifold and the smaller outlet diameter (versus typical 6m6 and 61x exhausts).
Leaning towards not using the cheater pipe with Coffman's manifold that I already bought.
Have lots of Yamaha 650/701/760 parts to trade, but will buy outright if necessary. Thanks.
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules