Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Yamaha 650LX Exhaust System #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 48 Posts 8,531 Blog Entries 5 WTB: Yamaha 650LX Exhaust System Looking for a complete yami 650LX exhaust system for this ski:

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=473758



Has to be the 650LX system with the water inlet in the center of the manifold and the smaller outlet diameter (versus typical 6m6 and 61x exhausts).



Leaning towards not using the cheater pipe with Coffman's manifold that I already bought.



Have lots of Yamaha 650/701/760 parts to trade, but will buy outright if necessary. Thanks.



