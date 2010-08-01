Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: js550 pipe to waterbox question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location FL Posts 5 js550 pipe to waterbox question I have an 84 JS550 that I am installing an exhaust manifold and kerker pipe on. My issue/ question is the hose that goes from the pipe to the water box is way too long and won't fit on the pipe. Can I just get a reg hose like a a car radiator hose to connect the two or is there something better to use? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location CA, USA Age 32 Posts 5 Re: js550 pipe to waterbox question For my Coffman's pipe, I cut the stock rubber hose down to the length I needed, then heated the side going on to the pipe with a heat gun. Slid right on. Without heat, it wasn't even close to sliding over. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location FL Posts 5 Re: js550 pipe to waterbox question thanks! I'll look into doing that Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

