pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 09:18 PM #1
    Vinylinterior89
    Vinylinterior89 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    FL
    Posts
    5

    js550 pipe to waterbox question

    I have an 84 JS550 that I am installing an exhaust manifold and kerker pipe on. My issue/ question is the hose that goes from the pipe to the water box is way too long and won't fit on the pipe. Can I just get a reg hose like a a car radiator hose to connect the two or is there something better to use?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:54 PM #2
    SoCalMX70
    SoCalMX70 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    CA, USA
    Age
    32
    Posts
    5

    Re: js550 pipe to waterbox question

    For my Coffman's pipe, I cut the stock rubber hose down to the length I needed, then heated the side going on to the pipe with a heat gun. Slid right on. Without heat, it wasn't even close to sliding over.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 09:57 PM #3
    Vinylinterior89
    Vinylinterior89 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    FL
    Posts
    5

    Re: js550 pipe to waterbox question

    thanks! I'll look into doing that
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 