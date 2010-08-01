|
|
-
js550 pipe to waterbox question
I have an 84 JS550 that I am installing an exhaust manifold and kerker pipe on. My issue/ question is the hose that goes from the pipe to the water box is way too long and won't fit on the pipe. Can I just get a reg hose like a a car radiator hose to connect the two or is there something better to use?
-
Re: js550 pipe to waterbox question
For my Coffman's pipe, I cut the stock rubber hose down to the length I needed, then heated the side going on to the pipe with a heat gun. Slid right on. Without heat, it wasn't even close to sliding over.
-
Re: js550 pipe to waterbox question
thanks! I'll look into doing that
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules