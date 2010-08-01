|
|
-
Miscellaneous Kawasaki X2/650/TS Parts For Sale
I have a few Kawasaki X2, 650SX, and TS parts for sale.
650SX electric box and aftermarket coil. The box is in rough condition. I don't know who made the coil but it has an unusual dial for an adjustment. Both are untested - $20 plus shipping for both.
Kawasaki 650 flywheel - Very good condition. The keyway and taper are perfect. Everything else looks good on it. $20 plus shipping.
TS exhaust pipe elbow and coupler parts. What you see is what you get. $20 plus shipping.
Two Keihn 28mm carbs and intake manifolds. One comes with a stock flame arrestor, the other is set up with an adapter for a K&N flame arrestor. The one with the K&N adapter has some salt water corrosion on it. $30 plus shipping for both.
Kawasaki 650 exhaust manifold - Excellent condition, very clean. No diverter inside it. $20 plus shipping.
Two exhaust hoses for an X2 - Both are in excellent condition, except one hose was cut down to allow for the installation of a Westcoast exhaust pipe when these were in my X2 - $20 plus shipping for both.
Stock Kawasaki waterbox - Not drilled or modified. 1 3/4" fittings. Excellent condition - $25 plus shipping.
DSCN2402.JPGDSCN2413.JPGDSCN2412.JPGDSCN2411.JPGDSCN2410.JPGDSCN2409.JPGDSCN2408.JPGDSCN2407.JPGDSCN2406.JPGDSCN2405.JPGDSCN2414.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules