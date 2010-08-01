pxctoday

    Js550 cranking without killswitch laynyard

    Hello,
    I have done some searching and have found nothing on the issue I have.
    I have a 85 js550 that when I got it did not run and has sat for 15 plus years.
    So basically I have a new sbt motor in it and have not gotten any new electrical on it. It has spark. I have gotten the Kawasaki oem lanyard style kill switch. I installed it and went to fire it up for the first time and without the kill switch lanyard on I hit the start button and it will crank. Unless I am missing something it should not be cranking unless the kill button has the lanyard on it. I disassembled the kill switch and tried to hold the kill button and bump the start button and it still turns over. Is there a stop relay that could be bad? Like I said I have only a new motor in it and all electrical has not been touched. Any thoughts?
    Re: Js550 cranking without killswitch laynyard

    just tested mine. your good. it will turn starter over, but provide no spark.

    Sent from my SM-G920P using Tapatalk
