Js550 cranking without killswitch laynyard

Hello,

I have done some searching and have found nothing on the issue I have.

I have a 85 js550 that when I got it did not run and has sat for 15 plus years.

So basically I have a new sbt motor in it and have not gotten any new electrical on it. It has spark. I have gotten the Kawasaki oem lanyard style kill switch. I installed it and went to fire it up for the first time and without the kill switch lanyard on I hit the start button and it will crank. Unless I am missing something it should not be cranking unless the kill button has the lanyard on it. I disassembled the kill switch and tried to hold the kill button and bump the start button and it still turns over. Is there a stop relay that could be bad? Like I said I have only a new motor in it and all electrical has not been touched. Any thoughts? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2015 Location reno Age 39 Posts 257 Re: Js550 cranking without killswitch laynyard Originally Posted by Afredrich516 Originally Posted by Hello,

