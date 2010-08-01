Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 750ss Dies after a few seconds of WOT #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Davenport, Iowa Age 39 Posts 5 1995 750ss Dies after a few seconds of WOT I picked up a new to me ski for my daughter to ride and working through the issues. I've got everything taken care of I believe except one key issue. Put it in the water and it was a bit hard to start but it did run okay with it stumbling a bit and idle changing. When I got out of the no wake zone I got on the throttle to WOT and the ski got up on plane but after just a few seconds the ski shuts off completely. If I start it, it seems to start okay and will do okay I get on WOT again. After letting the ski set of a few minutes I jumped on it and tried again and it went a bit longer but ultimately the same result.

