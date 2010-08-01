Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 XP di whining #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Highland, Michigan Age 52 Posts 4 2004 XP di whining Hi everyone,

Just rebuild this 2004 XP di from the ground up. Rebuilt the engine with new crank and top end. The ski only had 91 hours on it so I did not change out the counter balance shaft or seals. That may have been my fetal error. I did also rebuild the the pump with new bearings and shaft.



After breaking in the engine and running through two full tanks of fuel I let the kids loose with it. after several hours of full throttle runs I started to hear what sounds like a blower whine. It started out very faint but before I could get them back to the dock it was getting pretty loud. Engine is still running well.



My suspicion is maybe I had a seal failure on the counter balance shaft and the oil was all blown out under the full throttle runs. Being they are straight cut gears, I would think they would make that sound.



Before I pulled the engine I thought I would throw this out to everyone to see if they experience the same issue. It is hard to tell if it is coming from the engine or the pump. I am hopping it is the pump being the engine is running so well but my hunch is it's not. My next step is going to try and get out the oil breather fitting and look at the gear with my bore scope. If I can't get a good look, I am going to try and get the drive shaft disconnected to be able to run the engine with out the pump spinning. Not sure if that is possible with the pump in-place.



