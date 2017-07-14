Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New to the game #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location CA, USA Age 32 Posts 2 New to the game A family friend was kind enough to give me an '89 JS550 a few months back. Apparently they hadn't ran it in a few years and simply didn't care anymore. When I received it, it was stock except a K&N Flame Arrestor, Westcoast intake grate, Ocean Pro ride plate, straight bars, and what I believe to be a quick steer plate as well. Also, I was told the motor was fresh (which proved to be the case, 120 psi both cylinders once I got it cranking).



At first it wouldn't run at all. Got a battery, it would turn over but not start. Rebuilt the stock BN carb and I was beginning to get somewhere. It would run, but it ran like crap and only for a few minutes at a time. So, I started to read up and spend money. I ended up with a lot of parts over the Summer. Freshened up all the lines and even went through the e-box and replaced all the corroded junk as well. While clean looking, it had obviously been sunk at least once before because the of the noted corrosion and that the hull is patched up on the left side (hood as well).



Ridden her 3 times so far. First time ever on a stand up. Was able to ride for long periods as of the 2nd try, which surprised me because I've read nothing but how hard these hulls are to ride. Perhaps riding dirtbikes all my life helped a bit?



That's about it. if anyone has any questions or suggestions, I'll be around here. Been lurking here since I got the ski and check for new threads in the Vintage section all the time!



List of some of the notable parts I've added:



SBN 44

BCW Intake

West Coast Exhaust Manifold (EX-480?)

Coffman's Exhaust

Riva Finger Throttle Attached Images IMG_20170613_191638_417.jpg (3.13 MB, 2 views)

IMG_20170613_191638_417.jpg (3.13 MB, 2 views) 20170714_133925.jpg (2.48 MB, 2 views)

20170714_133925.jpg (2.48 MB, 2 views) 20170728_171439.jpg (3.33 MB, 4 views)

