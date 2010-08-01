|
FS - Yamaha Waverunner Parts
I have the following for sale:
Two (2) Like New JETTRIBE Brand Covers: Fits (01-04) XLT1200; (00-01) XL800, (99-00) XL1200 Ltd, (02-04) XLT800 - New Condition. Used once. 1.5" tie downs, waterproof material, Soft Nytex Liner, Gas Flap, and Adjustable Shock Cord. - $150 each Stock Photo Only
Yamaha OEM PWC WaveRunner Remote Control Starter Key Transmitter Fob (6B6-86261-00) New - Never Used - $95
Two (2) Used 99-04 Yamaha Key Lanyards (red) - $10 for both
Two (2) Flush Hoses - $20 each like new, with new gasket
1 Gallon Quick Silver Full Synthetic PWC 2-Stroke Oil - $25
Various engine cylinder gaskets, O-rings, Exhaust Pipe Gasket (new) - $20
Yamaha 1200 GP XL XLT GP1200R Waverunner Oil Injection Block Off Kit by WSM - $12
Rear Exit Nozzle - $15 used
Foot Floor Pads - 2001 XL700 Rear only - $10
Three (3) XL700 Used Rubber engine motor mounts - $75 Photo upon request
Used XL700 Black Strap - $10
Eight (8) NGK BR8ES-11 Spark Plug - $2 each
