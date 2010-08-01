pxctoday

  Today, 08:53 PM #1
    Mark Looper 1990 550sx. In OR

    This ski was on display at the 92 world finals as a show piece of what they could do. Everything has been modded and the ski rips, it keeps up with a semi modded 750.
    Its got a signature mark Looper paint that Is a one of one custom done $2000+ paint job alone. Build list goes as follows: Coffman half pipe, shaved head, ported, polished engine, westcoast water box, skat 15.5 prop, bored nozzle, pjs ride plate, JD top loader intake grate, new turf, new battery, dual 500gph bilges, sbn 44mm carb, primer kit, blowsion bars, quick steer plate, odi grips, blowsion finger throttle, new handlebar bilge switch, sbt high torque starter, reinforced hull, reinforced between nose and hull with metal braces, new spark plugs, title in hand, never seen salt water, will not ship
    MAKE OFFER
    PICS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST OR SEE MY PROFILE PICTURE FOR A HINT
  Today, 10:18 PM #2
    Re: Mark Looper 1990 550sx. In OR

    Profile picture is blurry and small. Just post pics.
  Today, 10:47 PM #3
    Re: Mark Looper 1990 550sx. In OR

    IMG_2580.JPG
  Today, 10:50 PM #4
    Re: Mark Looper 1990 550sx. In OR

    IMG_3026.JPG
