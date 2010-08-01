Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Mark Looper 1990 550sx. In OR #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Oregon Posts 10 Mark Looper 1990 550sx. In OR This ski was on display at the 92 world finals as a show piece of what they could do. Everything has been modded and the ski rips, it keeps up with a semi modded 750.

Its got a signature mark Looper paint that Is a one of one custom done $2000+ paint job alone. Build list goes as follows: Coffman half pipe, shaved head, ported, polished engine, westcoast water box, skat 15.5 prop, bored nozzle, pjs ride plate, JD top loader intake grate, new turf, new battery, dual 500gph bilges, sbn 44mm carb, primer kit, blowsion bars, quick steer plate, odi grips, blowsion finger throttle, new handlebar bilge switch, sbt high torque starter, reinforced hull, reinforced between nose and hull with metal braces, new spark plugs, title in hand, never seen salt water, will not ship

MAKE OFFER

PICS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST OR SEE MY PROFILE PICTURE FOR A HINT #2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2005 Location CAN Posts 687 Re: Mark Looper 1990 550sx. In OR Profile picture is blurry and small. Just post pics. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Oregon Posts 10 Re: Mark Looper 1990 550sx. In OR IMG_2580.JPG #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Oregon Posts 10 Re: Mark Looper 1990 550sx. In OR IMG_3026.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules