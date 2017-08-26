|
PWCToday Newbie
1998 kawasaki STX 750 flywheel and stator damaged twice
Recently did a top end rebuild with wiseco pistons rings and gaskets,also converted to pre mix and installed a primer kit.
Ski will run fine for about an hour then it would loose spark. The magnets in the fly wheel brake and destroy the stator, this has happened twice! any idea on what could be causing this? Thanks20170901_132551.jpg20170826_142559.jpg
Re: 1998 kawasaki STX 750 flywheel and stator damaged twice
if it's not the stator coming loose or just plain bad flywheels,check you crank bearings.if bad they could allow/create vibrations that could do that.
