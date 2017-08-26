pxctoday

  Today, 08:42 PM #1
    Phillneill
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Location
    Georgia
    Age
    31
    Posts
    8

    1998 kawasaki STX 750 flywheel and stator damaged twice

    Recently did a top end rebuild with wiseco pistons rings and gaskets,also converted to pre mix and installed a primer kit.
    Ski will run fine for about an hour then it would loose spark. The magnets in the fly wheel brake and destroy the stator, this has happened twice! any idea on what could be causing this? Thanks
  Today, 09:57 PM #2
    restosud
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,759

    Re: 1998 kawasaki STX 750 flywheel and stator damaged twice

    if it's not the stator coming loose or just plain bad flywheels,check you crank bearings.if bad they could allow/create vibrations that could do that.
