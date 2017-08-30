|
|
-
Complete low hr minty FW 701 out of WB1
Upgrading to a 1200. This is a very low hr super clean 701. Comp is 148.5 per cylinder. Motor is clean enough you could eat off it. Includes:
Pro Tec pipe
MSD ignition advancer
electronics
AM WB
etc.
I have no idea what the going money is on these but I know that I haven't seen a lot of 701's for sale and certainly not many this clean and complete. I'll list 1000.00 including shipping anywhere in the conus. Willing to negotiate if you don't need WB, pipe, etc.
20170830_201728.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules