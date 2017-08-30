Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Complete low hr minty FW 701 out of WB1 #1 resident guru Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 934 Complete low hr minty FW 701 out of WB1 Upgrading to a 1200. This is a very low hr super clean 701. Comp is 148.5 per cylinder. Motor is clean enough you could eat off it. Includes:



Pro Tec pipe

MSD ignition advancer

electronics

AM WB

etc.



I have no idea what the going money is on these but I know that I haven't seen a lot of 701's for sale and certainly not many this clean and complete. I'll list 1000.00 including shipping anywhere in the conus. Willing to negotiate if you don't need WB, pipe, etc.



20170830_201728.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules