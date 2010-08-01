pxctoday

  Today, 03:15 PM
    CHagest
    NEW HFC 550 Ride Plate

    ProWatercraft has been working on a vintage line for all of of vintage enthusiast out there.

    We have already released the 440/550 Rear Sponsons, the 650sx Ride Plate, and now we have finished our 440550 Ride Plate.

    We will be giving a $25 discount to all customers who pre order this 550 ride plate.

    If interested, or want to know more information please contact us at Sales@ProWatercraftracing.com.
    Sales team at Pro Watercraft Racing
    sale@prowatercraftracing.com
    928-255-0230
