|
|
-
U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil
Top Dog
NEW HFC 550 Ride Plate
ProWatercraft has been working on a vintage line for all of of vintage enthusiast out there.
We have already released the 440/550 Rear Sponsons, the 650sx Ride Plate, and now we have finished our 440550 Ride Plate.
We will be giving a $25 discount to all customers who pre order this 550 ride plate.
If interested, or want to know more information please contact us at Sales@ProWatercraftracing.com.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules