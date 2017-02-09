|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Body beach Saturday 9/2/17
Hey guys traveling out to body beach this weekend. Come stop by and say hi! Orange and white 650sx and purple 750sxi. First time going to this spot would love to meet some new people. Names Zak or Brandon
-
Top Dog
Re: Body beach Saturday 9/2/17
Good riding on the Cali side of the river along the coves going north... just watch out for the old giant fish cages left all along the coves.. some are inches from the surface.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)
- aggrovated,
- Zak_149
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules