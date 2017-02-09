pxctoday

  1. Today, 02:15 PM #1
    Zak_149
    Body beach Saturday 9/2/17

    Hey guys traveling out to body beach this weekend. Come stop by and say hi! Orange and white 650sx and purple 750sxi. First time going to this spot would love to meet some new people. Names Zak or Brandon
  2. Today, 03:21 PM #2
    aggrovated
    Re: Body beach Saturday 9/2/17

    Good riding on the Cali side of the river along the coves going north... just watch out for the old giant fish cages left all along the coves.. some are inches from the surface.
