  Today, 11:02 AM
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    48
    Posts
    8,526
    Blog Entries
    5

    Parting out a couple of Yamaha WR3s

    1995 701 Waverunner 3 GP and 1997 701 Waverunner 3

    Both are essentially complete, MINUS = motor, electrics, short exhaust hose, start/stop switch.

    Both are filthy and sun baked, but solid. As they currently sit, with all the remaining parts intact, I would take $250obo for the pair. I'm between Milwaukee and Chicago.

    I realize that many of the parts from these sell "better" on ebay, but I figured I would at least list them here first. Would rather sell them whole anyhow.

    If I do not get a buyer who wants them whole, soon, here are some parts prices:

    Long exhaust hose, fits RN Super Jets. Just need to cut down one end. Easy. $80 shipped. 2 available.
    Stainless OEM props, same as the OEM Wave Blaster prop, and works in 701 SJs too, $55 shipped. 2 available.
    61x midshaft bearing carrier (no midshaft), same as B1, 94-95 SN SJ, and 96+ RN SJ, $45 shipped. 2 available.
    Complete midshaft assembly, $70 shipped. 2 available.
    Hood latch, same as B1 hood and seat latch, $20 shipped. 2 available.
    Waterbox, $80 shipped ($100-150 on ebay). 2 available.

    The GP has reverse and a working fuel gauge.
    Both have 4 good motor mounts.
    Both have good pumps and driveshafts.

    Feel free to ask about anything not listed here.

    20170831_165238.jpg20170831_165246.jpg20170831_165251.jpg


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
  Today, 11:31 AM
    mgoheen
    mgoheen is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    551

    Re: Parting out a couple of Yamaha WR3s

    how much for the visibility spout?

    how much for the gunwale fittings (bilge fitting) for the air intake drainage setup?

    how much for the handlebar pad/cover and hardware for it?

    shipping to 17055

    PM me back if that's easier.....
