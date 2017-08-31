|
|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Parting out a couple of Yamaha WR3s
1995 701 Waverunner 3 GP and 1997 701 Waverunner 3
Both are essentially complete, MINUS = motor, electrics, short exhaust hose, start/stop switch.
Both are filthy and sun baked, but solid. As they currently sit, with all the remaining parts intact, I would take $250obo for the pair. I'm between Milwaukee and Chicago.
I realize that many of the parts from these sell "better" on ebay, but I figured I would at least list them here first. Would rather sell them whole anyhow.
If I do not get a buyer who wants them whole, soon, here are some parts prices:
Long exhaust hose, fits RN Super Jets. Just need to cut down one end. Easy. $80 shipped. 2 available.
Stainless OEM props, same as the OEM Wave Blaster prop, and works in 701 SJs too, $55 shipped. 2 available.
61x midshaft bearing carrier (no midshaft), same as B1, 94-95 SN SJ, and 96+ RN SJ, $45 shipped. 2 available.
Complete midshaft assembly, $70 shipped. 2 available.
Hood latch, same as B1 hood and seat latch, $20 shipped. 2 available.
Waterbox, $80 shipped ($100-150 on ebay). 2 available.
The GP has reverse and a working fuel gauge.
Both have 4 good motor mounts.
Both have good pumps and driveshafts.
Feel free to ask about anything not listed here.
20170831_165238.jpg20170831_165246.jpg20170831_165251.jpg
Re: Parting out a couple of Yamaha WR3s
how much for the visibility spout?
how much for the gunwale fittings (bilge fitting) for the air intake drainage setup?
how much for the handlebar pad/cover and hardware for it?
shipping to 17055
PM me back if that's easier.....
