Parting out a couple of Yamaha WR3s 1995 701 Waverunner 3 GP and 1997 701 Waverunner 3



Both are essentially complete, MINUS = motor, electrics, short exhaust hose, start/stop switch.



Both are filthy and sun baked, but solid. As they currently sit, with all the remaining parts intact, I would take $250obo for the pair. I'm between Milwaukee and Chicago.



I realize that many of the parts from these sell "better" on ebay, but I figured I would at least list them here first. Would rather sell them whole anyhow.



If I do not get a buyer who wants them whole, soon, here are some parts prices:



Long exhaust hose, fits RN Super Jets. Just need to cut down one end. Easy. $80 shipped. 2 available.

Stainless OEM props, same as the OEM Wave Blaster prop, and works in 701 SJs too, $55 shipped. 2 available.

61x midshaft bearing carrier (no midshaft), same as B1, 94-95 SN SJ, and 96+ RN SJ, $45 shipped. 2 available.

Complete midshaft assembly, $70 shipped. 2 available.

Hood latch, same as B1 hood and seat latch, $20 shipped. 2 available.

Waterbox, $80 shipped ($100-150 on ebay). 2 available.



The GP has reverse and a working fuel gauge.

Both have 4 good motor mounts.

Both have good pumps and driveshafts.



Feel free to ask about anything not listed here.



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 551 Re: Parting out a couple of Yamaha WR3s how much for the visibility spout?



how much for the gunwale fittings (bilge fitting) for the air intake drainage setup?



how much for the handlebar pad/cover and hardware for it?



shipping to 17055



