Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki SC project "Super Chicken" Indiana $900 #1 resident guru Join Date Aug 2004 Location Midwest Posts 806 Kawasaki SC project "Super Chicken" Indiana $900 Too many projects and not enough time. This is a freshwater Kawasaki SC that needs full restoration. 650 engine will need rebuilt or replaced, seat cover needs replaced, pump inspected/ serviced and new paint. Reverse, steering and throttle cables all work. Clean title in hand. $900/ obo. Trailer not available. I've used Uship in the past with good results. Buyer responsible for arrangements. Message me for fastest reply. Attached Images IMG_2118.JPG (2.58 MB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 10 users browsing this thread. (4 members and 6 guests) bmb17, flyhigh999, smoofers, turtlestunts Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules