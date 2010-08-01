Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mikuni NS 'Arm' set up?????? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Livonia MI Age 53 Posts 12 Mikuni NS 'Arm' set up?????? I am rebuilding my 3 carbs on my wave raider 1100. I am confused how to make sure the arm than opens up the needle valve is correct. It seems like if I make sure it's level with the carb body 'A' [ see pic ] then when I install the diaphragm and cover it will no longer hold the pop off pressure as the little '***' on the diaphragm pushes on the arm. If I bend the arm slightly to be level with 'B' I no longer have that problem but seems like that might prevent the diaphragm from being able to push it at all??? Would sure appreciate some advice.. trying to get these things put together for this labor day weekend. ThanksMikuni.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

