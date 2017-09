Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: mixing 5 gallon cans. question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location Michigan Age 32 Posts 55 mixing 5 gallon cans. question so lets see a vote, got your 5 gallon jug, go to get fuel.

who fills up to the 5 gal line on the jug?

who fills up watching the pumps meter and stops at 5 gal?





I think the question needs to be expanded



who doesn't give a shyt one way or the other?

Watch the pump '88 & '89 650sx

'91 X2

'92 750sx

'98 XL 1200 couch

